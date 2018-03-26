Resorts World operator’s 2017 revenues fall 23%

The owner and operator of Resorts World Manila generated P21.1 billion in revenues in 2017, noting that gaming activities in the casino have picked up since the shooting incident that prompted the closure of an entire gaming floor in June last year.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday, March 26, Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc. (TIHGI) said revenues translated to an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization) of P3.5 billion.

The 2017 revenues is 23% lower than the P27.49 billion TIHGI reported back in 2016.

TIHGI was forced to close the casino area of RWM for 27 days in June 2017 due to an arson attack that left 38 people dead. The closure translated to P60 million in lost gaming revenue per day, the company said. — Arra B. Francia