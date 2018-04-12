Restaurant Row (04/12/18)

Seafood at Cucina

MARCO POLO Ortigas’ all-day dining restaurant, Cucina showcases a bountiful catch from Philippine waters in its seafood station. Shellfish, Manila clams, elephant shells, and mussels as well as crustaceans, including blue crabs and prawns can be cooked your way — simply grilled, sautéed with garlic and butter, steam-poached, or baked with cheese. Available daily for lunch or dinner. The hotel is located at the corner of Meralco Ave. and Sapphire St., Ortigas Center, Pasig City.

Diamond summer

MAKE THE most of the summer at the Diamond Hotel’s swimming pool or in the outdoor whirlpool at the Poolside and enjoy refreshing food and drink selections like a Kiddie Slushie for P180 net or the Scoops of Delight ice cream creations. Then there is the hearty Boodle Platter, a grand slam feast for P1,780 net for two persons. Diamond Hotel Philippines is located at Roxas Blvd. corner Dr. J. Quintos St., Manila. For inquiries, call (632) 528-3000 or e-mail guestservices@diamondhotel.com.

Celebrate at Okada

NEW GRADUATES get to eat for free at the Medley Buffet at Okada Manila in a special offer available until June 30. The Medley includes iconic dishes from North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and more, and diners can now enjoy treats from the newly set-up Shawarma station. With at least five paying guests and a proof of graduation, graduates will get to eat for free at the premium buffet worth P1,850 net (for lunch), P2,700 net (for dinner), and P2,700 net (Sunday “Bubbly” lunch with free-flowing sparkling wine). For reservations call 555-5799. For details about the promo and rates, visit okadamanila.com.

Barbecue and pizza

THE Straight Up Bar at the roofdeck of Seda BGC hotel gets all fired up with a range of sizzling items fresh off-the-grill — plus pizzas straight-from-the-pan — on Fridays and Saturdays for an summertime dinnertime buffet treat. Barbecued items include meats, seafood, and sausages, plus sides and other go-with’s. The pizzas are made the traditional way: hand-kneaded dough with fresh Italian ingredients and cooked in a high-heat oven in less than two minutes. The rooftop cookout can be enjoyed from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for P900++, including appetizers, pasta and desserts. Guest DJs perform from 8 p.m. onwards. Seda BGC is located at 30th Street cor. 11th Ave., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. For details, call 945-8888.