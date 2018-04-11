Retired cop in Chinese workers bribery case surrenders

RETIRED SENIOR Superintendent Wenceslao A. Sombero, Jr., the alleged middleman in a multi-million bribery scandal involving illegal Chinese workers in Pampanga, surrendered Wednesday morning at Camp Crame.

In presenting Mr. Sombero before the media ahead of escorting him to the Sandiganbayan, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Regional Director Oscar D. Albayalde said two senior officers who used to work with Mr. Sombero helped facilitate the surrender. “Rest assured, whatever ‘yung mga protocols for [the surrender] will be followed,” Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Roel B. Obusan said, stressing that Mr. Sombero will not receive special treatment.

Asked why he surrendered to the NCRPO instead of the Sandiganbayan where his plunder case is pending, Mr. Sombero said: “With Gen. Albayalde and Gen. Obusan of CIDG, I think I’m safe.” — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz