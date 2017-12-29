Returning Andy Murray takes it slow after injury woes

LONDON — Andy Murray says his injury-ravaged season has forced him to take a cautious approach to what he can achieve when he returns to action.

Murray has been sidelined since July when he was beaten by Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

That loss was caused largely by Murray’s problems with a hip injury and he missed the US Open as a result of his fitness struggles.

The three-time major winner plans to make his comeback at the Brisbane tournament which starts on New Year’s Eve.

But despite also surrendering his world number one ranking during a frustrating year, Murray insists he won’t be motivated solely by thoughts of Grand Slam glory once he gets back on court.

Instead, the Scot wants to first prove he is finally fit and start to enjoy his tennis again.

“When I was fit and healthy last year (2016) you think about winning all the major events, getting to no. 1 and winning every competition that you are in and that is what really drives you,” Murray told Sky Sports.

“When you miss four or five months and there has been a bit of uncertainty about my hip or stuff. I missed the US Open and almost missed Wimbledon as well.

“The goals change and I remember now how much I just loved playing tennis — it isn’t about winning every match that I play in the future or winning more slams. — AFP