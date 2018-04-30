Revolution Precrafted to expand in Japan

REVOLUTION Precafted Properties Philippines, Inc. has secured a contract to build 85 hotel villas in Japan, its second international deal this month as the property-technology firm continues with its overseas expansion.

In a statement over the weekend, Revolution Precrafted said the hotel villas will be located in a beachfront property on Miyako Island in Japan’s Okinawa district.

The company described Okinawa as a premiere summer destination in the country given its 100-kilometer coastal line and coral reefs. In 2017, the district welcome 9.4 million tourists, 9.1% higher than the figure recorded the year before.

Revolution Precrafted will be building villas, sized 23 to 60 square meters, looking to serve the surge in tourist arrivals in the area.

“This is only the first of many projects we intend to do in Japan,” Revolution Precrafted Chief Executive Officer Jose Roberto R. Antonio said in a statement.

Just last week, Revolution Precrafted also announced its entry into the Caribbean market, where it struck a deal with NOVO Development Ltd for at least 1,000 prefabricated units in the island nations of Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. The $300-million deal forms part of its $1-billion contract with the Caribbean firm.

Prior to that, the company also bagged a $3.2-billion project in Dubai for luxury hotel villas, retail pop-ups, condominiums, and apartments for Seven Tides International. It will also be supplying home and retail structures for Malaysia’s KT Group for a mixed-use development in Yangon for $1.2 billion.

In the Philippines, the company is also supplying prefabricated structures for Batulao Artscapes in Nasugbu, Batangas for $1.1 billion and for Revolution Flavorscapes in Mexico, Pampanga for $350 million. — Arra B. Francia