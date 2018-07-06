Rising inflation rates call for lower rice import taxes, lawmakers say

Lawmakers eyed liberalizing rice importation in the country after inflation rate accelerated to 5.2% in June.

“Kung mayroong intervention ang gagawin, isa sa pinakamahalaga ay ang pagpasok ng murang bigas,” Senate Economic Affairs Chair Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said in a radio interview, Friday.

“Importante ang bigas, isa sa dahilan kung bakit tumaas ang presyo ay ang kawalan ng NFA (National Food Authority) rice,” the Senator said.

For his part, Representative Arthur Yap, who chairs the Economic Affairs Committee, called for the quick passage of the Rice Tarrification Act.

“With the inflation rate breaching higher end targets, Congress must now pass the Rice Tarrification Act,” Mr. Yap said in a statement, Thursday. “Our people need the breathing spell to contend with the high prices of rice brought about by the lack of NFA buffer stocks and the weak peso.” — Charmaine A. Tadalan