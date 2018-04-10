Robinsons ramps up Summit Hotel expansion

By Arra B. Francia

Reporter

ROBINSONS Land Corp. (RLC) targets to have seven hotels under the Summit brand by 2019, with the fifth project located in Tacloban set to open this month.

The Gokongwei-led property developer said in an e-mail correspondence that it will be opening Summit Hotel Tacloban, which will have 138 rooms on seven floors, this month.

Located next to Robinsons Place Tacloban in Marasbaras, Tacloban City, RLC said the project aims to highlight the idea of “building back better” after the area was hit by supertyphoon Yolanda in 2013.

“We are delighted to expand our boutique hotel presence in the Visayas region with the opening of a new Summit Hotel in Tacloban… We are delighted to be part of Leyte’s continued progress, especially in travel and tourism,” Robinsons Hotels and Resorts Unit General Manager Elizabeth D. Gregorio said in a statement.

RLC looks to attract business travelers from Souther Leyte, Ormoc, Samar, and the greater Visayas, as well as couples and families who would like an “urban escape” near the city.

Amenities in the hotel include a pool and pool bar, function rooms, conference rooms, and an in-house restaurant called Patron Casual Dining. The hotel will feature a tropical Filipino look, with its rooms designed with native woodwork patterns inspired by the traditional bahay kubo.

With the opening of Summit Hotel Tacloban, RLC will have a total of 758 rooms under the Summit brand. The listed firm currently operates four Summit hotels in Tagaytay, Quezon City, and Cebu.

By 2019, the company looks to open two more Summit hotels, called Summit Greenhills in Metro Manila and Summit Naga in the Bicol region.

Summit is among the hotel brands under RLC’s portfolio. The company also operates Go Hotels, its budget hotel brand which it markets as a no-frills and limited service chain. There are currently 15 Go Hotels in the country, with RLC planning to open three more this year.

Also under its network are the international hotel brands Crown Plaza Manila Galleria and Holiday Inn Galleria Manila.

“Summit Hotels and Resort is a full service lifestyle brand designed for business and leisure travelers, featuring unique designs that fit the hotel’s surroundings while putting guests in the middle of great destinations,” RLC said.

RLC’s net income attributable to the parent stood at P4.57 billion in the first nine months of 2017, 1.5% up year on year, as revenues slid by 2.8% to P16.6 billion during the period.