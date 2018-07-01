Robredo to appeal decision that penalizes her for violating sub judice rule

VICE PRESIDENT Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo on Friday said she plans to challenge the Presidential Electoral Tribunal’s (PET) decision to slap P50,000 fines against her party and counsel as well as those of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos’s for violating the court’s sub judice rule.

Standing by her decision to counter Mr. Marcos’s claims in public regarding their ongoing election recount, Ms. Robredo plans to submit to the PET a Motion for Reconsideration, saying in a speech in Basilan, “kapag may kasinungalingan na sinasabi, ang pakiramdam namin kailangan naming i-correct (if there are lies being spread, we feel it is right for us to correct them.)”

She, however, clarified she would “(susunod) naman sa orders ng PET (follow the orders of the PET.)”

Mr. Marcos, likewise, said he and his camp would abide with the PET’s orders.

The PET had ordered Ms. Robredo and Mr. Marcos to explain why should not be cited in contempt for violating the court’s gag order when they disclosed information about the recount to the public.

Both maintain their innocence, with Ms. Robredo saying she was only defending herself from Mr. Marcos’s lies.

The manual poll recount between the two started on April 2 and stemmed from a complaint by Mr. Marcos which accused Ms. Robredo of committing electoral fraud to win the vice presidency in the 2016 national elections.

“Irregularities” have been observed by both camps, chief being the wet ballots and missing audit logs Mr. Marcos claimed were encountered during the initial days of the recount. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio