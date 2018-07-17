Rockestra 2018: MSO goes beyond Mozart

1 of 3

By Gideon Isidro

THE MANILA Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has given us some of the best classical music performances in the country, and from time to time, they do small-scale collaborations with other artists on fusion genres and add some musical variety to their plate.

This time around, the MSO is going out of its comfort zone in a big way with Rockestra 2018, its first classical-rock fusion concert which will be held on July 29 at The Theatre at Solaire.

Under the baton of MSO Principal Conductor Arturo Molina, Rockestra will feature composer, arranger, and freelance guitar sessionist Noli Aurillo. He has performed with such local artists and groups such as Asin, Side A, Johnoy Danao, and Glaiza de Castro. In 2002, he won Best Musical Arranger at the Awit Awards. Mr. Aurillo is regarded by many as the Philippines’ premier solo acoustic guitarist.

The MSO will also collaborate with Silent Sanctuary, a top OPM band, in Rockestra. Started in 2001, this five member group has toured the country and Dubai, and was named Myx Favorite Group twice. Its best known singles include “Pasensya Ka Na,” “Sa’yo,” and “Kundiman.” Silent Sanctuary is not alien to classical traditions, as it has collaborated with the MSO before; furthermore two of its members, Anjo Inacay (cello) and Kim Mirandilla Ng (violin), are former members of the MSO. The bands three other members are Sarkie Sarangay (vocals/guitar), Jason Rondero (bass/backing vocals) and Allen Calixto (drums).

The Silent Sanctuary members are excited about the concert, noting the new music they will make and how different the sound will be.

I look forward to how the Orchestra will sound with us. Having more strings will make the sound louder, and will make it more exciting,” said Mr. Rondero.

“It’s more exciting now that we have new music made in collaboration with MSO,” said Mr. Sarangay. “I feel very excited to play with them. I remember playing with them previously and it was excellent and hair raising.”

Rockestra 2018 will be held on July 29, 6 p.m., at The Theatre at Solaire,, Solaire Resort & Casino, 1 Aseana Ave., Entertainment City, Parañaque City.

Tickets are available at Ticketworld (891-9999, www.ticketworld.com.ph). For details on group and student discounts, send a message to the MSO Facebook page at facebook.com/manilasymphony or call 523-712.