Roderick Paulate faces graft charges over ‘ghost employees’

By Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz

THE OFFICE of the Ombudsman slapped Quezon City District 2 Councilor Roderick M. Paulate with graft and falsification charges before the Sandiganbayan for allegedly hiring 30 ghost employees in 2010.

In its complaint, the Ombudsman said Mr. Paulate violated Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and “caused undue injury to the Quezon City Government” worth P1.109 million for the hiring of 30 “fictitious job contractors in his office for personal gain.”

The Ombudsman also charged Mr. Paulate with one count of falsification by a public official for allegedly fabricating the job orders for the ghost employees as well as eight counts of falsification of public documents for allegedly producing fake general payrolls from July to November 2010.

Mr. Paulate’s driver and liaison officer Vicente E. Bajamunde was named co-accused in the graft and falsification of public documents charges for “conspiring and confederating” to forge 30 signatures for the payroll and receiving the salaries covering five months in behalf of the supposed employees.

The Ombudsman recommended bail of P30,000 each for graft and P24,000 for each of the falsification charges.

If proven in court, graft and corrupt practices are punishable with one to 10 years of imprisonment and perpetual disqualification from public service.

Falsification, which is defined under paragraph 2 of Article 171 of the Revised Penal Code, is penalized with prision correccional or imprisonment from six months to six years.