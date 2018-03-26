Romance by Rosa Clara

SPANISH ready-to-wear wedding gown designer Rosa Clara gave life to every bride’s fantasy in a show last Friday, showing off her brand’s 2018 collection. The designer herself was in the Philippines for the fashion show which was held at The Peninsula Manila.

As the theme from The Pink Panther played at the start of the show, a model came out wearing a slinky shift dress with an overlay of midnight lace. A second dress featured the same lace (the brand’s trademark, and one of the highlighted fabrics for this year), executed as an overlay on a dress of beige silk.

Other striking designs included a dress with an antique floral print on a full skirt, and a charming number in mint green with crystal cap sleeves.

Of course, the wedding gowns were the highlight of the evening, beginning with a white number with a trailing skirt, with a bow at the waist, and pleats running down the back of the skirt.

Froth and frou frou came with several dresses in Chantilly lace and tulle, including one made of layers and layers of the net fabric accompanying a heavily embroidered strapless bodice.

Lace appeared in all its glory in a dress with a train that fanned out on the carpet of the Peninsula’ Conservatory, and bows were noticed throughout the collection. According to the Señora (as Rosa Clara was addressed throughout the evening), bows are almost a trademark for the brand.

What started as a bridal shop in Barcelona in 1995 now has 150 branches around the world. In the Philippines, the brand has two branches, in Greenbelt and in S’ Maison. The señora thanked everyone, of course, but especially thanked the brides who chose to wear her designs on their special day. — JLG