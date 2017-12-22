ROS out to make things happen in Season 43

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

COMING off what they considered to be a “transition year,” the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters look to start making things happen anew as they begin their Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 campaign today.

To take on the TNT KaTropa in their debut in the season-opening Philippine Cup, the Elasto Painters are angling to build on their performance last season that saw them doing fairly well despite the myriad changes they had to go through on various fronts.

“Yes we had a transition last year. And they say in year two is where it all comes to fruition. The goal this season is to build on what we did last year. We want to come out better,” said Rain or Shine veteran wingman Gabe Norwood to a group of sportswriters at last Sunday’s opening of PBA Season 43.

“We have to put it all out on the floor. We can say all we want to say but at the end of the day we have to perform to our abilities,” he added.

Apart from Mr. Norwood, set to take the cudgels for the Caloy Garcia-coached Elasto Painters are Gilas Pilipinas player Raymond Almazan, Beau Belga, Jericho Cruz, two-time league most valuable player James Yap, Chris Tiu and Maverick Ahanmisi.

Also part of the team are young cogs Ed Daquioag and its top rookie pick in this year’s draft Rey Nambatac, who played collegiate ball and won a championship with the Letran Knights in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Mr. Norwood said the team is not yet in full strength but nonetheless expressed readiness once they get their campaign going.

“Naturally you come in to a new season thinking you’re ready. It’s just a matter of putting out the product on the floor. Right now we really have to get healthy. We still have J-Wash (Jay Washington) out and James (Yap) is just coming back. Jireh (Ibañes) is still out and Jericho is injured now. So hopefully we get to hold the fort until those guys come back but overall I think we will be okay,” said Mr. Norwood.

The Rain or Shine-TNT game is set for 7 p.m. at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Preceding it is the match between Blackwater Elite and Meralco Bolts at 4:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Day, the PBA heads back to the mammoth Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Set to play are the NLEX Road Warriors against GlobalPort Batang Pier in the curtain-raiser at 3 p.m. while the Magnolia Hotshots and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings play in their “Manila Clasico” at 5:15 p.m.

Both NLEX and Magnolia won their debut PBA Philippine Cup outings early this week and are looking to continue to roll.