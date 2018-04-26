Royal Air to launch Clark-Cagayan chartered flights

ROYAL AIR’S maiden chartered flight connecting Clark International Airport and the Cagayan North International Airport will be launched on Sunday, April 29, according to Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) through the Department of Transportation. “With its 97-seater aircrafts, Royal Air will follow an initial of three times a week chartered flights, adding to the growing connectivity of CRK (Clark) to other airports in the country,” the CIAC statement read. CIAC currently hosts 12 airlines operating in 15 domestic and international destinations. — Denise A. Valdez