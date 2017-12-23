Russian company considering Bataan pipe-coatings facility

MOSCOW-based BT SVAP LLC is interested in building a pipe-coatings facility in Bataan, the Department of Industry (DTI) said.

The DTI said in a statement that the agency and the Board of Investments (BOI) met with representatives from BT SVAP LLC on Dec. 20 to discuss investment plans particularly on a pipe-coating facility in the Philippines.

DTI said that the company is looking at building in Mariveles, Bataan.

“Igor Shaporin, BT SVAP LLC’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed the company’s intention to put up a facility in Mariveles… where accessibility to sea and land transportation is easily available,” the DTI said in a statement.

The company’s intended location “would require a big land area.”

BT SVAP is an engineering, industrial and civil construction company, and also produces anti-corrosion polymer coatings for pipes and pipeline components.

“This could be a pioneer technology in the country. Apart from investments, sharing of technological know-how, and employment generation, this will also open opportunities for our domestic market and export industry,” DTI Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said in a statement. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo