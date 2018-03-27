San Miguel, Magnolia welcome finals break

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

HAVING played every other day in the last couple of weeks, PBA Philippine Cup finals protagonists San Miguel Beermen and Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok said they welcome the break afforded by the observance of Holy Week.

Following Game Two on Sunday where the Beermen pulled even in their best-of-seven championship series, the finals of the season-opening Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) tournament takes a week-long lull in action for Holy Week and returns on Easter Sunday for Game Three.

The finals combatants said they will be using the break to recharge their troops, both physically and mentally, to put themselves in better position for the sprint to the finish when action resumes.

“It (the break) has advantages and disadvantages of course. Just like what happened to us entering the finals we had a five-day break before our first game and I think we did not handle it well as we fell short in the opener. But we’ve learned our lesson,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria following their Game Two win as he alluded to their Game One loss where they had the rug pulled from under them by Magnolia.

“But generally it is good for us. In our system we have a rotation of nine to 10 players, and majority of them average 38 minutes of play. So this break gives them ample time to recharge and strengthen especially Chris Ross. Our physical therapist said we must limit his time because of his thigh injury but he doesn’t want to rest. So the break should help him,” he added.

The San Miguel coach went on to say that for Holy Week they would continue to practice till Thursday to prepare for the rest of the series, now rendered a best-of-five.

VERY MUCH WELCOME

Magnolia views the break the same way as San Miguel, underscoring it should only make the series all the more engaging.

“It is very much welcome. I think in the past few weeks we have been playing every other day so it’s good for the players,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, who is angling to give the team its first title in five years and his first as a PBA coach.

“It’s good for the players to step away from basketball for a while and freshen their minds and rest, and I guess it’s the same for San Miguel. It will also be good for fans as they get to see their favorite players recharged and play their usual game,” he added.

Mr. Victolero said they resume practice today after their game last Sunday.

Game Three of PBA Philippine Cup finals series is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.