San Miguel now up over Magnolia after taking Game Three

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

THE defending champions San Miguel Beermen are now up 2-1 in their best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup finals series over the Magnolia Hotshots Pambasang Manok after taking Game Three, 111-87, in the resumption of Philippine Basketball Association action after the Holy Week break on Sunday night.

Showed steady form to stave off every Magnolia challenge in the first three quarters, the Beermen made a strong push to start the fourth quarter and never looked back to claim the upper hand in the series and move one step closer to completing their mission of winning four straight All-Filipino titles.

Chris Ross and Marcio Lassiter got things fast for the Beermen in the opening quarter, accounting for all their team’s points in the first four minutes and give San Miguel a five-point lead, 13-7.

The Beermen would capitalize on the early momentum thereafter, building a 29-22 cushion by the end of the first 12 minutes.

In the second quarter the two teams went back and forth, fighting to a 40-34 count, with San Miguel still on top, at the 6:07 mark.

PJ Simon though would spark a 9-3 run by the Hotshots in the next three minutes to tie the knot at 43-all.

The Beermen eventually kept their head above water, holding a slim one-point advantage by the halftime break, 50-49.

At the beginning of the third canto San Miguel would go on a 16-6 run in the opening five minutes to create further distance, 66-55, and threatened to pull away.

Magnolia was quick to stop bleeding, stringing up four straight points after to stay within striking distance.

It continued to cut into the lead of San Miguel, trimming it to just three points, 67-64, with less than three minutes remaining.

The Hotshots, however, did not go closer than that as the quarter came to a close as the Beermen finished with an 8-4 blast, with June Mar Fajardo leading, to hold a 75-68 lead heading into the final frame.

With the outcome of the match still open, the two teams jostled to establish early control in the payoff quarter.

But it was San Miguel which would explode first, racing to a 92-71 edge after six minutes.

The Hotshots tried to claw their way back thereafter only to have the door slammed on them as the Beermen were unrelenting in their attack and ran away with the victory.

Mr. Lassiter led the Beermen with 24 points, to go along with six rebounds and five steals.

Mr. Fajardo had 21 points and 17 rebounds while Mr. Ross and Arwind Santos each had 14 points.

Gabby Espinas, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser and Brian Heruela came off the bench to give a big boost, allowing the San Miguel starters to have more time to rest.

Mark Barroca, meanwhile, top-scored for Magnolia with 22 points with Paul Lee adding 15 markers.

“The first half was a close game. In the second half we made sure to take control of our turnovers and just made a run. We stayed aggressive and it made a difference,” said Mr. Lassiter, named player of the game, in the postgame interview.

San Miguel will now have a chance to bury Magnolia some more in the series in Game Four on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.