San Miguel shoots for commanding 3-1 lead

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

HAVING seized the momentum in their ongoing best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup finals series, the defending champions San Miguel Beermen look to ride on it and gun for a commanding 3-1 lead over the Magnolia Hotshots Pambasang Manok in Game Four today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Fell in the opener of the finals of the season-opening Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) tournament, the Beermen have racked up back-to-back wins since to go up 2-1 over the Hotshots and come within halfway of their quest of notching a fourth straight All-Filipino title.

San Miguel got solid contributions from its bench in Game Three last time around to complement the steady play of its starters to run away with the 111-87 victory that gave it the series upper hand.

The Beermen showed steady form to stave off every Magnolia challenge in the first three quarters before making a strong push to start the fourth quarter and never looked back after that.

Sweet-shooting Marcio Lassiter, named player of the game after, led the Beermen in Game Three with 24 points, to go along with six rebounds and five steals.

Best player of the conference-leading June Mar Fajardo had 21 points and 17 rebounds while guard Chris Ross and do-it-all Arwind Santos each had 14 points.

Gabby Espinas, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser and Brian Heruela came off the bench to combine for 25 points, apart from the toughness and intangibles they brought which gave their starters more time to rest.

“I think the one-week break worked in our favor. We had more energy than Magnolia in this game,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria following their Game Three win, referring to the one-week break in between Games 2 and 3 for the Holy Week.

“We’re able to recharge, recuperate from minor injuries and focus, and our second group came to play, especially in the fourth period. Big credit to our second group, they really stepped up and gave us a good rest,” Mr. Fajardo, for his part, said.

Despite the tide now in their favor, Mr. Fajardo was quick to point out that the series is not over and that Magnolia should come back more determined come today’s game.

“The series is not over. I’m sure Magnolia would come back with adjustments in our next game especially after being blown out tonight,” said the reigning league most valuable player, who is expected to claim another best player of the conference award today prior to the start of Game Four.

OUTPLAYED IN GAME THREE

For Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, “intensity and energy” proved to be the difference in the last game as he admitted to them not being able to match San Miguel’s.

“We need to find ways to match their energy and intensity. What made matters worse for us was their second group also stepped up in this game,” said Mr. Victolero, whose wards was led by Mark Barroca with 22 markets in the last game.

Now staring at possibly going down in a hole too deep to claw themselves out from, Magnolia star guard Paul Lee said Game Four is a do-or-die game for them.

“San Miguel is a strong team. But we cannot dwell too much on that fact and we just have to continue playing hard and doubling our efforts especially on defense. It will be a whole lot tougher to go down 1-3 in the series so Game Four is a big game for us,” said Mr. Lee, who finished with 15 points in Game Three.

Game Four today is set for 7 p.m.