San Miguel takes Game Two to level finals series

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

THE defending champions San Miguel Beermen pulled even in their best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup finals series with the Magnolia Hotshots, taking Game Two, 92-77, on Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Suffered a major meltdown late in the opener of the finals of the season-opening Philippine Basketball Association tournament last time around, the Beermen made sure they were on top of things in Game Two even when the Hotshots were throwing another spirited challenge to level the series at one game each.

The Hotshots got off to a fast start as Ian Sangalang and Paul Lee had their guns slinging to help their team to an 11-6 lead in the first six minutes of the opening quarter.

But Arwind Santos and the Beermen eventually found their strides, tying the score at 11-all before seizing the quarter, 19-17, after the opening 12 minutes.

In the second quarter San Miguel continued to build on the momentum it garnered to finish the first canto, extending its lead to 12 points, 35-23, with 5:52 to go on the back of steady outside sniping, particularly Marcio Lassiter.

Magnolia managed to cut its deficit into half, 35-29, a minute and a half later but it would not go any closer than that as San Miguel put its foot down and claim a 48-35 lead by the halftime break.

San Miguel opened the third quarter with back-to-back triples to set its biggest lead at that point of 19 points, 54-35, with a little over 10 minutes remaining.

The Hotshots immediately stopped the bleeding with two successive three-pointers of their own after.

The Beermen held a 60-46 advantage at the halfway point of the frame.

It was a cushion they would only pad on to as Alex Cabagnot asserted himself on the offensive end, scoring and facilitating.

San Miguel had a 75-57 advantage when the smoke cleared entering the payoff quarter.

Magnolia started the last quarter with an 11-0 blast, trimming its deficit to just seven points, 75-68, with 8:22 left.

The Beermen though would string up 10 straight points to give themselves more breathing space, 85-68, in the next four minutes.

Magnolia tried to fashion out another comeback but none would come as San Miguel held on for the series-leveling victory.

Mr. Santos led the way for the Beermen with 24 points and eight rebounds with Mr. Lassiter adding 16 markers.

Mr. Cabagnot had 15 points and eight assists while June Mar Fajardo finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Mark Barroca, meanwhile, paced Magnolia with 18 points followed by Mr. Lee with 13.

“We learned our lesson from the last game. Credit to the players because they really showed strong resolve to take this game,” said winning coach Leo Austria, referring to their meltdown in Game One where the rug was pulled from under them despite leading by as much as 20 points at one point

“Magnolia is a strong team and they will continue to fight back. And we just have to be ready,” he added.

The PBA Philippine Cup Finals takes a break to give way to the observance of Holy Week and resumes on April 1 for Game Three at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.