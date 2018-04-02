Sara Duterte condemns NPA burning of heavy equipment

MAYOR Sara Duterte-Carpio condemned the burning Saturday by the New People’s Army (NPA), of construction heavy equipment in three different villages in the city Saturday which are said to be worth P65 million. “The attacks were downright cowardly and indicate that the NPA is nothing but a terrorist group that deserves our collective rejection and condemnation,” Ms. Duterte-Carpio said in a statement. The burned heavy equipment were supposed to be for the construction of roads in Barangay Callawa in Buhangin, Barangay Fatima in Paquibato, and Barangay Dalagdag in Calinan. All these road projects are now temporarily stalled because of the attacks. “The fresh atrocities reveal that the terrorist group only truly intends for people to continue living in a condition of poverty, which they could use as a capital in their propaganda against the government and to justify their presence in the communities where their influence and significance are waning,” Ms. Duterte-Carpio said. Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Sr. Superintendent Chief Alexander C. Tagum said they are already preparing a criminal complaint. Capt Jerry S. Lamosao, spokesperson of the 10th Infantry Division, said that based on the interviews with witnesses, they were able to confirm that the perpetrators are NPAs. — Carmencita A. Carillo