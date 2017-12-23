SC orders release of alleged frat head detained in Senate for contempt

By Arjay L. Balinbin

THE Senate released on Thursday night, Dec. 21, alleged Aegis Juris fraternity president Arvin R. Balag, who had been detained in the Senate for contempt in connection with the death by hazing of Horacio “Atio” T. Castillo III.

According to Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Jose V. Balajadia Jr., Mr. Balag had been ordered released by a Supreme Court resolution dated Dec. 12 and signed by Clerk of Court En Banc. Atty. Felipa B. Anama.

The Senate ordered Mr. Balag’s detention on Oct. 18 after citing him in contempt for refusing to answer questions before the inquiry by the Senate committees on public order and dangerous drugs, justice and human rights, and constitutional amendments and revision of codes.

Mr. Balag, who had also refused to confirm or deny if he was president of Aegis Juris, petitioned the Supreme Court on Oct.25 to challenge his detention by the Senate.

Sought for comment, Senator Panfilo M. Lacson, chairman of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, said, “I was informed by OSAA (Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms) through my staff last night.”

The senator added: “While we reserve our right to invoke the inherent power of the Senate (and Congress) to compel witnesses and resource persons to testify in our inquires in aid of legislation as provided for under our rules and anchored on Sec 21, Article VI of the Constitution, we opted in the meantime to respect and comply with the SC resolution ordering the interim release of Balag even before its final ruling on the main case.

“We did so, all in the spirit of Christmas(,) not to mention our desire to avoid a constitutional crisis during this holiday season. Having said that, there is no saying that we are about ready to give up the rights of the legislature, being a co-equal branch of government. We will tackle this issue at the proper time as a collegial body.”

For his part, Atio’s father Horacio Jr. said: “Yes, narinig namin yung balita (we heard the news). We were hoping na sana tumagal pa siya sa (that he would stay longer in the) Senate detention, pero meron tayong sinusunod na batas (but we have laws to follow), and naniniwala kami na makakamit namin ang (and we believe that we will attain justice) that our Atio deserves. Hindi kami titigil. Lahat sila lalabanan namin (We will not stop. We will oppose all of them).”