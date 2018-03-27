SEC approves San Miguel Pure Food’s name change

San Miguel Pure Foods Company, Inc. (SMPF) said it has secured the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s approval to amend its name and primary purpose, among others, to reflect the consolidation of the San Miguel group’s traditional businesses.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday, March 27, SMPF said the SEC has approved the change of its corporate name to San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. on Mar. 23. This followed the approval of SMPF’s shareholders to change the company’s name and primary purpose to include its engagement in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage business. — Arra B. Francia