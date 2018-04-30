SEC issues advisory against 30 online Ponzi schemes

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned the public against so-called online paluwagan schemes that collect money from investors with the promise of high returns within a short period of time.

In an advisory posted to its website, the country’s corporate regulator listed down 30 social media accounts which it described as a Ponzi scheme, or a fraudulent investment operation where old investors are paid off using payments from new investors instead of real cash-generating business activities.

The social media accounts are as follows:

1. Road To Stockmarket/Dream Builders – Rtsm 2;

2. Steady Money Onpal;

3. G-Funds;

4. Team Amazing Grace;

5. Donatos Team – Gig;

6. Team Donatos;

7. Building Bridge;

8. Gbs New Hope;

9. Gbs Trust Traders;

10. Whilmz Team International;

11. Whilmz International Online Paluwagan;

12. Rosca – Money’s Worth Onpal;

13. Warriors Team Onpal;

14. Team Warriors;

15. Xplosion;

16. Red Packet;

17. Elite Savers Club;

18. Share Ko Profit Ko;

19. Sutm & Boj;

20. Real Team Angel International;

21. Original Team Angels;

22. Return Of The Comeback Team Angels Internationals;

23. Cone Weekly Investment;

24. 2do Marketing Services;

25. Power7 M2g;

26. Onpal Adhoc;

27. Swift Earners Guild;

28. Exclusive Circle Of Earners;

29. Old Tbc; and

30. Lover’s Profit Sharing

— Arra B. Francia