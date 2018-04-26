Senate lists bills to tackle when session resumes May 15

Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III on Thursday, April 26, identified 24 bills which the Senate aims to pass on third and final reading once it resumes session on May 15.

In a copy given to the media, the proposed measure included the following:

• Senate Bill No. 1532 or the proposed Innovative Startup Act

• Senate Bill No. 1529 or the proposed National Museum of the Philippines Act

• Senate Bill No. 1717 or the proposed Basic Law for the Bangsamoro

• The proposed Department of Housing and Urban Development Act

• Federalism – Charter Change

• Senate Bill No. 1762 or the Retirement Law of the Office of the Ombudsman

• Senate Bill No. 1761 or the proposed Budget Reform Act

• Senate Bill No. 1597 or the proposed Student Fare Discount Act

• Senate Bill No. 1390 or the proposed Philippine HIV and AIDS policy act

• Senate Bill No. 1763 or the proposed Open Access in Data Transmission Act

• Senate Bill No. 1574 or the proposed Philippine Energy Research and Policy Institute Act of 2017

• Amendments to the Corporation Code of the Philippines

• The proposed Salary Standardization Law IV

• The proposed Community Service in lieu of Imprisonment Act

• Amendments to the Fair Elections Act

• Senate Bill No. 1619 or the proposed Anti-Discrimination Act of 2017

• Senate Bill No. 930 or the proposed One Town:One Doctor Act of 2016

• Senate Bill No. 369 or the proposed Criminal Investigation Act

• Amendments to the Human Security Act

• Creation of Department of Disaster Response or Preparedness

• Amendments to the Agricultural Tariffication Act

• Amendments to the Government Procurement Act

• The proposed Enhanced Universal Healthcare Act

• Amendments to the Social Security Act

Congress would only have three weeks of session starting May 15 before it goes on sine die adjournment on June 2.

Aside from the proposed BBL, Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III last Wednesday said he was anticipating an update from Senator Francis N. Pangilinan, chair of the Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes, regarding his legislative hearings on charter change.

He added that the Senate may also tackle the draft committee report on the Dengvaxia controversy which Senate Blue Ribbon chair Richard J. Gordon said he would present to the plenary on May. — Camille A. Aguinaldo