Senate panels OK anti-dynasty bill

By Camille A. Aguinaldo

THE SENATE COMMITTEES on electoral reforms and people’s participation and on constitutional amendments and revision of codes approved late Wednesday the consolidated bill banning political dynasties.

Senate Bill No. 1765 or the proposed Anti-Political Dynasty Act of 2018 limits the prohibition to the second degree of consanguinity or affinity, covering spouses, siblings, parents, children as well as spouses of second-degree relatives.

It was signed by Senators Franklin M. Drilon, Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel, Loren B. Legarda, Panfilo M. Lacson, Grace S. Poe-Llamanzares, Joseph Victor G. Ejercito, Paolo Benigno A. Aquino IV, Maria Lourdes Nancy S. Binay, Juan Edgardo M. Angara, Ralph G. Recto, Sherwin T. Gatchalian, Leila M. De Lima and Francis N. Pangilinan.

Ms. De Lima heads the Senate committee on electoral reforms and people’s participation while Mr. Pangilinan heads the committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes.

The proposed measure seeks to enforce Article 2, Section 26 of the 1987 Constitution which states that:”the State shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service, and prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law.”

The bill defines political dynasty as the “concentration, consolidation, and/or perpetuation of public office and political powers by persons related to one another within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity.”

Immediate and extended relatives would be prohibited from running for public office to succeed or replace an incumbent relative in the same area of jurisdiction.

It would also ban an incumbent national elective official to have the same set of relatives run for any position in the national and local levels as well as vice-versa.

For instance, if the incumbent official is a barangay official, the spouse and the above relatives are prohibited to run simultaneously for any position in the same barangay as well as barangays in municipalities or cities within the same legislative district.

If the incumbent is an elective local official, the spouse and above relatives are prohibited to run for or hold any elective office simultaneously with the incumbent within the local government unit.

If the incumbent is a national elective official, the spouse and the above relatives are likewise prohibited to run simultaneously for any position in the national or local level.

If the incumbent is a local official or district representative, the spouse and the above relatives are also prohibited to run simultaneously for any position in the national level.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) may also deny the application for certificate of candidacy of any candidate found in a political dynasty relationship.

In previous hearings on the issue, political experts have stressed that political dynasties have caused poverty and inequality in the country. It has also deprived younger and more able leaders from joining politics.