Senator calls on DoTr to act on unused Dalian trains

WITH THE increased number of operating Metro Rail Transit (MRT) trains, Senator Grace S. Poe-Llamanzares on Tuesday expressed hope that the Department of Transportation (DoTr) would also act on the matter of unused Dalian trains while its system audit has yet to be released. “In the days ahead, we hope we can hear developments from the DoTr on the issue of the Dalian trains as well,” she said in a statement. Ms. Llamanzares also commended the DoTr for its continuing maintenance and repair works on the MRT but vowed to keep watch on the rehabilitation of trains until the public could avail “a train system that is affordable efficient, safe and comfortable.” — Camille A. Aguinaldo