Senator: Don’t forget public schools in free Wi-Fi rollout

DON’T FORGET our public schools and state universities and colleges (SUCs). Senator Paolo Benigno Aguirre Aquino IV in a statement issued this call as the government prepares the rollout of Republic Act (RA) 10929 or the Free Internet Access Program in Public Places, of which he is principal sponsor and co-author. “Magagamit din ito ng ating mga guro para mapabuti ang kanilang mga sistema ng pagtuturo,” he added. (Our teachers can avail themselves of this to develop their system of teaching.) RA 10929 provides free Internet access in all national and local government offices, public schools, public transport terminals, public hospitals and public libraries. In addition, the law contains provisions for the faster processing of permits for Internet infrastructure, which is designed to fast-track the improvement in the country’s internet backbone.
