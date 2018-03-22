Senator files bill to increase penalty on crimes against lawyers

SENATOR Leila M. De Lima has filed a bill which aims to protect members of the legal profession by increasing the penalty on crimes committed against lawyers and justice sector officials.

Filed on Mar. 5, Senate Bill No. 1721 seeks to amend Article 14 of the Revised Penal Code on aggravating circumstances to include a provision “that the crime be committed against the person or property of lawyers and justice officials, in fulfillment of their duty or in their lawful exercise of a right or office.”

Aggravating circumstances refers to the factors that increase the severity or culpability of a criminal act.

Ms. De Lima said the filing of the proposed measure was prompted by the recent spate of killings against lawyers handling high-profile cases, citing the killings of Jonah John Ungab, lawyer of confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, Jr., and Rogelio Bato, lawyer of Espinosa’s slain father, Leyte Mayor Rolando R. Espinosa.

“The spate of killings against members of the legal profession should call our government to action to send a clear message against offenders who specifically target lawyers and court officials,” Ms. de Lima said in a statement Thursday.

“There is a clear need to amend existing law to establish a clear government policy to protect our justice system and the persons tasked to administer justice,” she added. — Camille A. Aguinaldo