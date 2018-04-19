Senator files resolution proposing Presidential Office on Drugs and Crimes

By Camille A. Aguinaldo

SENATE Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III on Thursday sought the creation of an office under the direct supervision of the President tasked to supervise and monitor illegal drug cases.

In filing Senate Resolution No. 702, Mr. Sotto urged the President to create the “Presidential Office on Drugs and Crimes,” headed by the Solicitor-General, which will focus and address the problem of prosecution in the government’s war against illegal drugs and other crimes.

“The said office shall also formulate programs and protocols to strengthen the prosecution of drug cases and assist law enforcers,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Sotto, who once headed the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), said he was alarmed with records indicating that 70% of drug cases were being dismissed due to lack of coordination between law enforcers and prosecutors, especially in the case build-up.

He said the proposed office would be created through an Executive Order, which would make into one body the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Bureau of Customs (BoC), and the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Under his proposal, state and public prosecutors would be designated to the PNP, PDEA and NBI to advise, supervise and monitor anti-drug and crimes operations, especially high-profile cases.

Mr. Sotto also proposed “Deputy Commanders” for Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao who would be taken from the present undersecretaries or assistant secretaries from DoJ, DILG, DDB, PNP, PDEA, and other necessary agencies.