Senator Grace Poe files bill seeking probe on PNP’s P1.89-billion purchase of Mahindra jeeps

Senator Grace S. Poe-Llamanzares has filed a bill seeking an investigation into the P1.89-billion purchase of the Philippine National Police (PNP) of Indian car maker Mahindra Vehicles’ police patrol jeeps back in 2015.

Senate Resolution No. 777, filed on July 3, directs the Senate Committees on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations and Public Order and Dangerous Drugs to conduct the inquiry. The committees are led by Senators Richard J. Gordon and Panfilo M. Lacson, respectively.

Ms. Llamanzares cited the findings of the Commission on Audit (CoA) in its 2017 annual report, which concluded that the PNP’s patrol jeeps provided by Mahindra Vehicles were not reliable for police operations, citing the complaints raised by several regional police offices.

State auditors noted that 206 vehicles were not effectively utilized “due to frequent breakdowns, poor after sales services, and limited availability of spare parts.”

A total of P59.379 million worth of additional costs were incurred by the PNP in the form of service fees which “could have been otherwise used to acquire approximately 67 units of patrol jeeps.”

Ms. Llamanzares has said she would invite former Interior Secretary Manuel A. Roxas II and former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Alan L. Purisima in the legislative investigation to shed light on the issue. — Camille A. Aguinaldo