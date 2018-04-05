Senator pushes rehabilitation plan for Pasig River ferry service

SENATE PRESIDENT Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto on Thursday expressed confidence in the rehabilitation plan of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for the Pasig River ferry service, saying it would not suffer the same fate of the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) Metro Rail Transport (MRT).

“I have always said that because the ferry has been sunk by DoTr’s disinterest, other agencies should bail it out. And I am glad that (Budget) Secretary (Benjamin E.) Diokno has put himself on the captain’s seat,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Recto said the ferry service would be less expensive to rehabilitate unlike land-based transportation systems and would not cause inconvenience to the public, such as traffic jams. — Camille A. Aguinaldo