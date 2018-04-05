Sereno asks four SC justices to inhibit from quo warranto case for bias

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to have four justices inhibit themselves from the quo warranto case against her “(for) being biased against her,” according to a press release from her spokespersons.

Ms. Sereno has requested Associate Justices Diosdado M. Peralta, Lucas P. Bersamin, Francis H. Jardeleza, and Noel G. Tijam for after they “testified against the Chief Justice in her impeachment case pending before the House of Representatives and actively participated in the so-called “Red Monday” protest in the SC that called for her resignation” and therefore “cannot decide the quo warranto petition objectively and impartially,” read the statement. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio