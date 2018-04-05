Sereno wants 4 ‘biased’ justices out of quo warranto arguments

CHIEF JUSTICE Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to have four justices inhibit themselves from the quo warranto case against her “(for) being biased against her,” according to a press release from her spokespersons.

Ms. Sereno through her spokespersons cited Associate Justices Diosdado M. Peralta, Lucas P. Bersamin, Francis H. Jardeleza, and Noel G. Tijam as having “testified against the Chief Justice in her impeachment case pending before the House of Representatives and actively participated in the so-called Red Monday protest in the SC that called for her resignation.”

She was quoted too in the statement as saying they “cannot decide the quo warranto petition objectively and impartially.”

“Due process of law requires a hearing before an impartial and disinterested tribunal, and that every litigant is entitled to nothing less that the cold neutrality of an impartial judge,” Ms. Sereno said further in the statement.

Ms. Sereno, who may soon face a widely anticipated impeachment trial, was also directed on Tuesday by the SC to attend the April 10 oral arguments on Solicitor-General Jose C. Calida’s quo warranto petition seeking to void her appointment for her alleged failure to submit to the Judicial and Bar Council her complete financial statements.

Several groups including the Integrated Bar of the Philippines and Bayan Muna Party-List have submitted interventions to the SC urging the high court to dismiss the petition arguing the Chief Justice can only be removed through impeachment but they have only been “noted” by the court.

Also on Thursday, the SC issued its guidelines for the said oral arguments that will take place at the high court’s Session Hall in Baguio City during their annual summer session.

There, Ms. Sereno will be “(required)… to personally appear and testify under oath; affirm and verify under oath the truth and veracity of the allegations in the comment filed by counsels supposedly on her behalf; and expressly acknowledge (the SC’s) jurisdiction to act upon the relief prayed for, if any,” according to the guidelines.