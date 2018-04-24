Shakey’s aims to expand beyond brand offerings

Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. (SPAVI) is set to expand its product offerings, after proposing to shareholders that it be allowed to contract deals beyond the Shakey’s brand.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday, April 24, the listed full-service restaurant operator said it has filed to amend its primary purpose under the articles of incorporation.

The company’s current primary purpose specifies that it shall be involved “in the effective production, merchandising, packaging, and sales by such establishments of all types of family food products under the name of “SHAKEY’S.” — Arra B. Francia