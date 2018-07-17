Shakey’s opens first store in Dubai

Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. (SPAVI) is stamping its presence in the Middle East with the opening of its first store in Dubai, banking on the demand from the large population of Filipinos living in the area.

Franchised by Dubai-based firm Aljeel Capital, SPAVI’s newest store is located across Burjuman Mall and near Exit 4 of Burjuman Metro Station, which is described as one of the busiest stations in the city.

“We are excited to have more stores in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), with our flagship Dubai restaurant finally open and with the overwhelming turnout we had during opening night,” SPAVI quoted Aljeel Capital Chief Executive Officer Firas Hurieh as saying in a statement.

Mr. Hurieh noted that the store recorded the highest total net sales during opening day, as well as the largest number of pre-sold loyalty programs cards called Supercards.

“(T)he new store is strategically located and very accessible, thus attracting good traffic and high brand visibility. It features the familiar store environment of a Shakey’s pizza parlor in the Philippines and offers the many iconic products which many Filipinos have grown to love,” the company said. — Arra B. Francia