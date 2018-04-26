Shareholders green-light merger of CHI, CPVDC

THE merger of two Ayala-led firms based in Cebu has been approved by its shareholders.

Cebu Holdings, Inc. (CHI) said in a statement that it will proceed with its merger with subsidiary, Cebu Property Ventures and Development Corp. (CPVDC), after securing shareholder approval during the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

The merger will be executed through a share swap that will result to 2.916 billion outstanding CHI shares. All CPVDC assets and liabilities will also be absorbed by CHI.

CHI is the developer of the 50-hectare Cebu Business Park in Cebu City, while CPVDC is the owner and developer of the 27-hectare Cebu IT Park. The two developments are 1.5 kilometers apart, and both house a mix of residential, office, retail, and leisure facilities.

“The merger will consolidate the company’s portfolio under one listed entity, creating a unified portfolio for its investments and is expected to result in operational synergies, efficient funds management, and simplified reporting to government agencies as a result of the merger,” CHI said in a Feb. 26 disclosure.

Shares in CHI went up by four centavos or 0.66% to close at P6.10 each on Thursday, while shares in CPVDC gained six centavos or 0.96% to close at P6.30 apiece. — Arra B. Francia