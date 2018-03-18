Shell Philippines relaunches new generation Select stores during Davao City fiesta

PILIPINAS SHELL Petroleum Corp. launched the new generation format of Select convenience stores and Deli2Go in Davao last March 16, in time for the city’s 81st anniversary celebration.

There are three initial Select branches located in San Rafael, Quimpo Ecoland, and at the entrance of the Matina Enclaves. “We recognize that more than just the needs of the car is evidently more needs of customers when they travel, and through their journeys a lot of their needs involve very personal things and services, and these are drinks, something to eat, a place to rest and take a break,” said Josemari L. Valdez, Select operations manager in an interview during the launch of the Matina Enclaves branch.

Llex Jay P. Denia, retail district manager for Mindanao, said, “I am a local in Davao and I remember years ago, Select was really booming, but over the years the market changed as well as the business such as the entry of competitors, now we realize that to complete the journey of our customers we are offering more products, not just fuels.” — Maya M. Padillo