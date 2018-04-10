Sight | Watchmaking virtuosity

The watch community in the Philippines is gaining clout. Over a couple of days in February, Manila-based collectors were the first market outside of Geneva, Switzerland, to see the novelties Montblanc presented at SIHH (the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, an exclusive event for high-end watchmaking held in January).

When the timepieces are as special as this Montblanc Star Legacy Suspended Exo Tourbillon, having dibs is no small thing. “The reality is, there aren’t enough products,” said Matthieu Dupont, President for Montblanc Southeast Asia, during a preview at the Manila House Private Club. “Some of these pieces are very limited—you can imagine the importance of being among the first.”

Limited to just 58 expressions (or just 28 if you want the diamond version), the “Exo,” as it’s called, demonstrates the brand’s mastery of a classic and traditional artisanal aesthetic and, at the same time, its ability to push the boundaries of fine watchmaking. The new patented Suspended Exo Tourbillon complication was developed entirely in-house by the master watchmakers at the Montblanc Manufacture in Villeret and required three years of development. The idea of the Montblanc engineers when developing the innovative, patented Suspended Exo Tourbillon was to create a one-minute tourbillon that would be more visible, further revealing its beauty.

These specifications are available to anyone with an Internet connection, but reading about the tourbillon and its massive balance wheel pales in comparison to examining the complication up close. “It’s one thing to see it online. It’s another thing to turn it over in your hands and understand the hours, the sweat that has gone into every single piece,” said Mr. Dupont. “We’re really talking about definitions of art, craftsmanship, and timelessness.”

When it comes to novelties like the Star Legacy Suspended Exo Tourbillon, the Montblanc executive added, “the debate of necessity is not one we need to have.” He continued: “That’s the whole beauty of it, right? Do we need a suspended tourbillon or a perpetual calendar to tell time? You don’t. But is there beauty about it? Undeniably so. And is there some form attraction to it? There is. Hopefully, we push boundaries every time to make sure that the element of emotion and craftsmanship is strongly tied into the product. It’s that quest for perfection which really drives us.”

This exclusive Montblanc Star Legacy Suspended Exo Tourbillon is limited to 58 pieces, paying tribute to the year the Montblanc Manufacture was founded in Villeret in 1858. The timepiece comes fitted with a black alligator leather strap supplied by the Montblanc Pelletteria in Florence, Italy. A limited Edition of 28 is also available with a case set with 54 baguette diamonds of 2.35 cts.

Montblanc is exclusively available in Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La and Newport Mall, Resorts World, Rustan’s Cebu, and Greenbelt 5. Visit montblanc.com.