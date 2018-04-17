Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla marks a major milestone

TO celebrate having spent 35 years in show business, singer Zsa Zsa Padilla is set to stage a concert titled The Best Day of My Life, on May 11. The concert will also be held in celebration of Mother’s Day — which falls on May 13 — and Ms. Padilla’s upcoming birthday on May 28.

“We want to make it special. We feel that 35 years is worth celebrating,” Ms. Padilla said.

Paolo Valenciano, the concert’s director, said at a press conference on April 12 that the show’s repertoire is built around what Ms. Padilla wants to communicate to her fans.

“I just felt that if we could build on the things that she told us (at meetings), I feel that it is something that would communicate and entertain her fans a lot,” he said.

The concert’s repertoire will highlight old hits popularized by the singer.

The multi-awarded singer/songwriter began her career as a member of the “Manila Sound” band Hotdog in the mid-1970s. She then pursued a solo career in 1982.

Ms. Padilla’s notable works include the gold-platinum album Ikaw Lamang (1985), the quadruple platinum album Zsa Zsa (1998), the platinum album Sentiments (1999), and gold album Unchanging Love (2009).

Ms. Padilla will be sharing the stage with her daughters Zia Quizon (her daughter with her long-time partner, the late comedian Rodolfo “Dolphy” Vera Quizon, Sr.) and Karylle Tatlonghari-Yuzon (her daughter with her former husband Modesto Tatlonghari), while long-time industry friends Homer Flores and Noel Ferrer will be working with the singer off-stage as musical director and writer, respectively. The concert’s guests include Sponge Cola vocalist Yael Yuzon and Robin Nievera.

“Not a lot of people get the chance to work with their parents, and not a lot of singers get to sing with their parents. I’d like to consider myself lucky. It’s an interesting experience. In life, I learn a lot from her, seeing how she does it (performing) through example,” Ms. Quizon said of performing with her mother.

Asked about her further plans as a performer, Ms. Padillla said: “At this point in my life, I’m already just looking to celebrate a few milestones, and be more at ease with my career because I’m happier where I am,” she told BusinessWorld.

Zsa Zsa Padilla: The Best Day of My Life, presented by RWM in cooperation with Ultimate Shows, Inc., will be held on May 11, 8 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila, Newport Blvd., Newport City, Pasay City. Tickets are now available at the RWM box office, ground floor of the Newport Mall in RWM, and all TicketWorld outlets. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman