Six Bb. Pilipinas queens crowned

AFTER WEEKS of screening, training, and activities, six women have been proclaimed as Binibining Pilipinas 2018 queens in the grand coronation held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on March 18.

Catriona Gray, a 24-year-old professional model and musician from Albay was named Miss Universe Philippines. She impressed the judges with her message to the women of war-torn Marawi. Rachel Peters, who finished in the top 10 of the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, crowned Ms. Gray.

Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, one of the youngest contestants in this batch and a fresh accountancy graduate from Candelaria, Quezon, emerged as Binibining Pilipinas International. Mariel de Leon, who has a budding showbiz career, passed her crown to Ms. Manalo.

The third time proved to be the charm for Jehza Mae Huelar, 23, from Davao City as she bagged the Binibining Pilipinas Supranational title. This was the third time she joined the pageant. Chanel Olive Thomas, who finished in the Top 10 of the Miss Supranation pageant, crowned Ms. Huelar.

Registered nurse and law student Eva Psychee Patalinjug from Cebu was adjudged Binibining Pilipinas Grand International. Elizabeth Clenci, who emerged as the 2nd runner up in Miss Grand International, passed her crown to Ms. Patalinjug.

Karen Gallman, a 25-year-old native of Bohol who worked as an analyst in London, was named Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental. Katarina Rodriguez, who came close to bringing the country’s first Miss Intercontinental crown, passed her crown on to Ms. Gallman.

Professional volleyball player Michele Gumabao, 25, from Quezon City was named Binibining Pilipinas Globe. Nelda Ibe, who was named Miss Globe 1st runner up, crowned Ms. Gumabao.

Actress Vickie Rushton emerged as the 1st runner up at the Binibining Pilipinas pageant, while competitive dancer Samantha Bernardo was named 2nd runner up.

These lucky and lovely ladies, armed with beauty and wit, hope to live up to the Philippines’ reputation as a powerhouse in international pageants.

Pia Wurtzbach, the Philippines’ 3rd Miss Universe having won the title in 2015, hosted the ceremony with actor Richard Gutierrez.

The pageant paid homage to Filipino artistry, particularly designer Pitoy Moreno, a former member of the Binibinig Pilipinas Charities, Inc. executive committee, who passed away on Jan. 15.

Ms. Gray dominated the special awards, winning Best in Long Gown, Best in Swimwear, Pitoy Moreno Best in National Costume, Jag Denim Queen, and Miss Ever Bilena.

Ms. Gumabao, on the other hand, was named Binibining Cream Silk, while Eva Patalinjug was named Face of Binibini. Muriel Orais was awarded Binibining Philippine Airlines, while Samantha Bernardo was voted Manila Bulletin Reader’s Choice Award winner.

Semifinalist Shane Tormes was awarded Binibining Friendship and Binibining Best in Talent.