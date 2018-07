By Jochebed B. Gonzales, Senior Researcher

Micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are businesses employing less than 200 workers or those with an asset size of no more than P100 million.

Large enterprises, on the other hand, are defined as businesses having more than 200 employees or with an asset size of more than P100 million.

In 2016, the number of MSMEs grew to 911,768 from 896,839 in 2015.