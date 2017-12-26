It is the smallest details that make a satisfying spa visit

1 of 2

IF MUSICIANS are judged by their albums, chefs by their tasting menus, and fashion designers by their collections, how do you evaluate a spa center?

At Conrad Manila’s spa, the checklist of what makes a relaxing experience satisfying is present and complete: ingredients, amenities, services, and ambiance.

Conrad Manila — with its iconic cruise ship shape — has been open since last year, but it has only formally launched its spa services in November and BusinessWorld was invited to try out the best of what it can offer in a three-hour “total wellness” package.

A 180-minutes of bliss might sound excessive, but it turned out satisfactory, and even wanting, especially when one realizes how one’s body was craving for a deep massage and a scrub that would not spare any body part.

A good ambiance is the launching pad of a spa experience. At Conrad’s spa, the windows are wide and clear, which let you see the iconic Manila Bay sunset as you journey toward wellness. It seems to suggest that one is on a cruise ship off to somewhere beautiful — minus the motion sickness and the noise of the other passengers.

The spa has six women masseuse who have the politeness and meekness of Japanese geisha but have the strength of Hercules.

“Are you ready, ma’am?” my therapist, Norlit, asked in almost a hushed tone. Her movements were precise and gentle as she started to scrub my feet with Himalayan salt and then soaked them in hot water. Like a Japanese host, she offered me hot tea before we formally started.

The ingredients used at the spa are natural: coconut scrub, moringa, turmeric, Himalayan salt, grapefruit, and cypress, among others.

From the feet, Norlit worked her way up with the Himalayan salt body scrub and then followed this up with a moringa and turmeric body wrap. The salt crystals do not only exfoliate dead skin cells but also rejuvenate the skin and promote good blood circulation. A word of caution though — one may have a problem if one’s skin is tender and the therapist has a pair of heavy hands. Norlit’s scrub, for example, could be a little too harsh for someone with sensitive skin. But the therapists at the Conrad spa know how to listen and to make the succeeding procedures gentler. A good spa experience, after all, is in the small details like this, where there is communication between the client and the expert.

The turmeric and moringa body wrap is said to promote the development of healthy skin. Turmeric has ant-inflammatory properties, slows down the development of fine lines and signs of ageing, cures stretch marks, and helps even out skin tone. Moringa, on the other hand, detoxifies and soothes breakouts and blemishes.

The body wrap lasted for 60 minutes.

Is there such a thing as too much pampering?

“I think at some point, the body needs a break or you’d end up like Jel-O. Though multiple times a week is A-OK, and if you can indulge in it, it really shows you care about your well-being,” said Tanya Talreja, the independent spa and wellness consultant for Conrad Manila Spa.

After the body scrub came the reflexology massage that especially targeted the feet and the back, with Norlit placing four hot stones on my aching back to ease my “lamig” or muscle knots formed because of stress, pressure, or bad posture.

BEER BATH

Conrad Spa offers the basic massage techniques: deep muscle, hilot, shiatsu, reflexology, aromatherapy, and back, neck, and shoulder massage. To set itself apart, Ms. Talreja told BusinessWorld that among their plans is to offer a beer bath.

“It’s surprising, but it is an incredible detoxification [treatment]. Beer baths help detoxify the system. They’re also particularly good for leg circulation as well as circulation in general. For Filipinos who have a strong interest in European culture, where it has become a favorite beverage, they should try it because the idea soaking in the beer bath itself is not only cool but relaxing. It’s a must-try,” she said.

Beer baths, she said, calm the nervous system while strengthening the immune system. One of the world’s favorite forms of alcohol has been used to make the hair and skin shiny and healthy. Consuming one or two glasses is said to lower blood cholesterol, while a soak in a beer bath helps fight acne by slowing down the production of sebum.

Meanwhile, there are other ways of combatting oily skin through the Spa’s facial treatments that also help fight wrinkles and sagging skin. The signature facials include brightening, rehydrating, purifying, and eye lifting.

The three-hour spa “total body wellness” package is a good investment in one’s well-being. Treatments range in price from P800 to P4,900. — Nickky Faustine P. de Guzman