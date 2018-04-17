Smart prepaid subscribers get free one-hour daily YouTube access until July

PLDT Inc. wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) is giving prepaid customers free access for one hour daily to YouTube until July 15.

Smart said in a statement that Smart, TNT, and Sun Cellular subscribers can watch YouTube for free for one hour daily by registering to load packages like GigaSurf99, AllOutSurf99, GigaSurf 50, AllOutSurf 30, Panalo Data 30, Panalo Combo 30, Super Combo 20, and Big Time Data 70.

Smart said that other than from YouTube, they will also offer another video service to the bundle, Access to Smart360. Access to Smart360 (http://360.smart.com.ph) is a web portal where Smart, TNT and Sun subscribers can access digital content like television series and movies. The service will also be offered free for one hour daily with registration to the load packages. Other video content providers will also be included, depending on mutually agreed terms with Smart.

Smart aims to double the number of long-term evolution (LTE) base stations to about 17,700 and increase the number of LTE-equipped cell sites to over 6,800.

