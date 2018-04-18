Smart prepaid subscribers to get 1-hour free YouTube access

SMART Communications, Inc. is giving its prepaid subscribers free access to YouTube for one hour daily until July 15.

In a statement, PLDT, Inc.’s wireless unit said Smart, TNT, and Sun Cellular subscribers can watch YouTube for free for an hour every day by registering to load packages like GigaSurf99, AllOutSurf99, GigaSurf 50, AllOutSurf 30, Panalo Data 30, Panalo Combo 30, Super Combo 20, and Big Time Data 70“Through this path-breaking partnership, many more Filipinos can pursue their passions like music and entertainment, and learn a wide range of skills, hobbies, educational material, news and information through the massive library of video material of YouTube. This service is something every Filipino should have access to,” Oscar A. Reyes, Jr., senior vice-president of consumer business market development for PLDT and Smart, said in a statement.

Aside from YouTube, Smart will also offer another video service to the bundle, Access to Smart360. Access to Smart360 (http://360.smart.com.ph) is a web portal where Smart, TNT and Sun subscribers can access digital content like television series and movies. The service will also be offered free for one hour daily with registration to the load packages. Other video content providers will also be included, depending on mutually agreed terms with Smart.

Smart aims to double the number of long-term evolution (LTE) base stations to about 17,700 and increase the number of LTE-equipped cell sites to over 6,800.

It also targets to more than double the number of In-building solution (IBS) installations to over 200 new structures, to enable the deployment of LTE-advanced (LTE-A) with carrier aggregation in more areas of the country.

