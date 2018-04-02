Smart says it makes 1st Voice over Wi-Fi call

SMART Communications Inc. said it has made the first successful Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) call over its network, as it plans to introduce the service to its customers soon.

In a statement, the wireless unit of PLDT, Inc. said it has made the VoWiFi call with its technology partner Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

VoWiFi or Wi-Fi Calling is a feature where customers can make calls while connected to a Wi-Fi network using the native dialer of their Wi-Fi calling-capable mobile phone, without having to install any third-party application.

This allows customers to make voice and video calls wherever there is Wi-Fi connection. The feature, however, is not yet available commercially.

“With this breakthrough, we are leading the way to making more communication options available to our customers. We look forward to letting our customers make Wi-Fi calls on PLDT Home and Smart Wi-Fi soon,” Mario G. Tamayo, PLDT and Smart senior vice-president for Network Planning and Engineering said in a statement.

Last year, Smart made the a Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) mobile call, which uses LTE or 4G to transmit calls. With VoLTE, customers with VoLTE-capable devices can stay on the fourth generation (4G)/LTE network when making and receiving calls.

PLDT earlier this year partnered with Huawei Technologies to improve the group’s wireless services. The $28.5-million partnership is part of the continuing overhaul of PLDT’s fixed and wireless infrastructure, and information technology systems.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo