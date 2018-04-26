SMC’s Bulacan airport proposal among projects approved by government

THE NATIONAL Economic and Development (NEDA) Board gave the go signal to 20 projects during its meeting on Wednesday, April 25, including large-scale projects such as San Miguel’s proposed P700-billion airport in Bulacan, and adjustments in previously-confirmed plans.

The following is a list of projects confirmed during the 6th NEDA Board meeting chaired by President Rodrigo R. Duterte on April 25, provided by Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III.

1. Subic-Clark Railway Project

Total Project Cost: P50.031 billion

2. Unsolicited Proposal for the Bulacan International Airport Project

Total Project Cost: P735.63 billion

“NOTE: Confirmation is subject to final review of the concession agreement.”

3. Clark International Airport Expansion Project- Operations and Maintenance PPP concession

Total Project Cost: P12.55 billion

4. Ambal-Simuay River and Rio Grande de Mindanao River Flood Control Projects

Total Project Cost: P39.22 billion

5. Pasig-Marikina River and Manggahan Floodway Bridges Construction Project

Total Project Cost: P27.368 billion

6. Bridge Construction Acceleration Project for Socio-Economic Development

Total Project Cost: P11.37 billion

7. Proposed Change in Scope and Cost and Loan Validity Extension of the Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation (IDRR-CCA) Measures in Low-Lying Areas of Pampanga Bay (EDCF L/A No. PHL-17)

Total Project Cost: P6.151 billion

8. Rural Agro-Enterprise Partnership for Inclusive Development and Growth (RAPID Growth) Project

Total Project Cost: P4.78 billion

“NOTE: Confirmation subject to have a two-phased approach with up to 25% of total project costs as pilot-testing phase and upon successful performance evaluation, will expand the Project to second phase of up to 75% of total project costs.”

9. Davao Food Complex (DFC) Project

Total Project Cost: P1.02 billion

10. Proposed Restructuring for the Integrated Natural Resources and Environment Management Project (INREMP)

Total Project Cost: P7.24 billion

11. Proposed Change in Scope and Cost for Integrated Marine Environment Monitoring System Phase 2 (PHILO 2 Phase 2) Project

Total Project Cost: P1.68 billion

12. Proposed Increase in Cost of the New Centennial Water Source- Kaliwa Dam Project

Total Project Cost: P14.321 billion

The following projects were confirmed via ad referendum:

13. Change in Financing from local funding to Official Development Assistance (ODA) of the Arterial Bypass Project (ARBP) Phase III, Contract Packages I, II, and IV

14. Improving Growth Corridors in Mindanao Road Sector Project (Tawi-Tawi Bridges)

Total Project Cost: P25.26 billion

15. Proposed Change in Design and Increase in Cost of the Chico River Pump Irrigation Project

Total Project Cost: P4.37 billion

16. Conflict-Sensitive Resource and Asset Management (COSERAM) Program – Financial Cooperation

Total Project Cost: P 1.27 billion

17. Safe Philippines Project Phase 1

Total Project Cost: P20.3 billion

18. Request for Supplemental Loan for the New Bohol Airport Construction and Sustainable Environment Protection Project

19. Request for 24-Month Loan Validity Extension, Revision of Construction Period and Schedule, and Change in Scope of the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project

Total Project Cost: P1.03 billion

20. Request for 46-Month Extension of Loan Validity and Project Completion Schedule for the Jalaur River Multi-Purpose Project, Stage II

Total Project Cost: P11.21 billion

— Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan