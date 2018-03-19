SMPC’s Batangas coal plant back online

Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) said on Monday, March 19, that the first 300-megawatt (MW) unit of its two-unit coal-fired thermal power plant in Calaca, Batangas had resumed operations.

This came more than a week after Consunji’s coal mining and power company first told the stock exchange of the unit’s unplanned outage. The facility is operated by SMPC unit Sem-Calaca Power Corp.

SMPC said unit one had been synchronized to the power transmission grid at 8:22 a.m. on Saturday, March 17. It said as of 9:00 a.m. on Monday, the unit’s average load capacity is at 250 MW.

SMPC disclosed on March 9 that unit one had been undergoing an unplanned outage until March 12, 2018 “to give way to boiler slags removal.” It said unit two had also been out, although on a planned maintenance, for a thorough assessment and inspection before the final phase of the rehabilitation in 2019.

Unit two, which is on a life extension rehabilitation program, is expected to be back online by end of the month. — Victor V. Saulon