SMPFC defers follow-on offering to 2nd half

SAN MIGUEL Pure Foods Company, Inc. (SMPFC) is pushing back a planned follow-on offering (FOO) to the second half of the year.

The enlarged SMPFC’s proposed share sale of P100-150 billion may happen in the “third or fourth quarter” to give investors a chance to digest the slew of stock rights offerings (SRO) in the market, a person familiar with the transaction told reporters on Monday.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. and Bank of the Philippine Islands are aiming to raise a combined P110 billion from the stock market through SROs.

“We need to give the market a chance to (breathe),” the source said, adding that the lingering volatility in the stock market was also a factor in moving the timetable of the share sale.

SMPFC was originally looking at conduct the FOO by the second quarter of this year, subject to prevailing market conditions.

SMPFC may tap three foreign banks and two local banks to facilitate the transaction, the source said.

SMC is currently in the process of merging Ginebra San Miguel, Inc., and San Miguel Brewery, Inc. with SMPFC. The new entity will then be renamed San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (SMFBI).

Upon the consolidation, SMFBI will have a public float of 4.3%, prompting the group to conduct a FOO in order to comply with the minimum public ownership rule of 15%.

SMPFC earlier said it will be spending P56 billion to P60 billion in capital expenditures in the next three years. This will allow the food business to account for 21% of parent’s total revenues by 2020, against its revenue contribution of 16% back in 2016.

SMPFC booked a consolidated net income growth of 16% to P6.9 billion in 2017, following a 5% increase in revenues to P117 billion.

The food company reported consolidated revenues from the feeds, poultry, and fresh meats segment climbed 6%, due to better sales complemented by favorable prices of chicken and fresh meat products.

Shares in SMPFC lost P2 or 0.32% to end at P617 each on Monday. — Krista Angela M. Montealegre