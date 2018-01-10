Sol-Gen on Ortega case: CA decision stinks

THE GOVERNMENT’S top lawyer slammed the Court of Appeals for ordering the release of former Palawan governor Joel Reyes. “The CA Decision stinks. As to where the stench came from, we will investigate it,” Solicitor-General (Sol-Gen) Jose C. Calida said. The Court of Appeals (CA)earlier voided the warrant of arrest issued against Joel Reyes, citing lack of sufficient evidence for a finding of probable cause for Mr. Reyes’s indictment. The solicitor-general noted that in the past, the OSG has taken positions adverse to its clients whenever it finds them in the wrong. “As the People’s Tribune, I cannot sustain the Court of Appeals as they are clearly in the wrong,” Mr. Calida said, adding: “We are ready and raring to take this case all the way to the Supreme Court. There will be no miscarriage of justice under my watch.”
