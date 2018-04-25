Soldiers get 1-year free MRT-3 rides

MEMBERS OF the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) — which includes the military, navy, and air force — will get to ride the Metro Rail Transit line 3 (MRT-3) for free over a one-year period starting yesterday, April 25. The Department of Transportation (DoTr) and AFP signed a memorandum of agreement yesterday for the benefit that is intended as a “simple offer” of gratitude to the troops. Soldiers will just have to show their active service identification cards to get free access through the service entrances. In December, the Light Rail Transit Authority and the AFP signed a similar deal granting soldiers free rides to the Light Rail Transit line 2 connecting Santolan to Recto. Brig. Gen. Bienvenido R. Datuin, Jr. thanked the DoTr for the initiative and said the free ride is a “big boost” to the troops, as the line that extends from North Avenue to Taft Avenue makes traveling to six military camps faster and more convenient. — Denise A. Valdez