Sotto: Charter change may not be Senate’s top priority in next regular session

Charter change will take a backseat in the Senate priorities in the third regular session, Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III said on Monday, July 9.

“We cannot even say that we can prioritize (the charter change),” Mr. Sotto told reporters in a chance interview.

He said the Congress has yet to agree on the calendar for the next session, which opens on July 23. On top of this, Senators looking to run in next term’s elections have to file their certificates of candidacy (COC) and campaign sometime in February next year.

“May schedule pa on filing of COC tapos ‘yung Christmas break, tapos the election period or campaign period which starts sometime (in) February,” Mr. Sotto said. — Charmaine A. Tadalan